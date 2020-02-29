Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Coronavirus 😷: France Bans Public Gatherings of More Than 5,000 People As Outbreak Soars
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - The French government has banned public gatherings of more than 5,000 people due to the coronavirus outbreak which saw 16 new cases reported in the country on Saturday. Health Minister Olivier Veran announced: ‘All public gatherings of more than 5,000 ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Why Nigeria must address restructuring now – Obasanjo - Ripples, 2 hours ago
2 Nigerian University Don Discovers The 'Cure For Coronavirus And Lassa Fever' - Tori News, 2 hours ago
3 Obasanjo breaks silence on Amotekun, Nigeria’s insecurity, makes revelations - See Naija, 2 hours ago
4 Nigerian govt to reopen Kara Bridge Mar 1 - Ripples, 2 hours ago
5 Buhari Approves Crackdown On Security Agents Undermining Border Drill - Yes International! Magazine, 2 hours ago
6 Buhari Orders Crackdown After Security Agents Released 295 Smuggled Petroleum Tankers - The Will, 2 hours ago
7 Obasanjo Breaks Silence On Amotekun, Nigeria’s Insecurity, Makes Revelations - Infotrust News, 2 hours ago
8 Nigerian woman attacks her husband’s mistress in a Supermarket (Video) - The Info NG, 2 hours ago
9 Group to S/Court: Review death penalties not Zamfara, Imo polls - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
10 Senator Abba Moro, Huriwa condemn attack on journalist in Abuja - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info