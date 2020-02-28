Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Coronavirus: 13 ways to secure your workplace – WHO
Today  - Nigeria on Thursday announced the first confirmed case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) which has been plaguing many countries across the world.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 How Coronavirus Fears Cost The World's 5 Richest People $36 Billion This Week Alone - Tori News, 1 hour ago
2 Buhari orders crackdown on security agents undermining border drill - News Verge, 2 hours ago
3 Pop Smoke’s Family Releases Statement – Rap-Up.com - Fuze, 2 hours ago
4 Boko Haram fighters in UN camouflages, vehicles trying to invade Maimalari Cantonment Busted - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
5 Ondo former deputy Governor, Lasisi Oluboyo, joins APC - TVC News, 2 hours ago
6 North Korea’s Kim Jong Un warns of ‘serious consequences’ if coronavirus spreads to his country - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Pope Francis cancels official engagements for third day in a row with apparent cold symptoms after showing solidarity with coronavirus patients - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: 13 ways to secure your workplace – WHO - Today, 3 hours ago
9 Twitter user shares photo of outfit his colleague ordered vs what he got - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Rivers 2023: Sen. Magnus Abe’s loyalists dump APC for PDP - The Breaking Times, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info