

News at a Glance



Coronavirus: 21 suspected cases in Lagos, Ogun, FCT, Kano —FG Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Coronavirus: 21 suspected cases in Lagos, Ogun, FCT, Kano —FG NIGERIA has earmarked N1.67 billion to effectively respond to Coronavirus, prevent its importation and spread in the country even as the Federal Government disclosed that the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



