Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Coronavirus: 39 people quarantined in Ogun state
News photo Nigerian Eye  - The number of persons quarantined in Ogun state in connection with primary or secondary contacts with the Italian Coronavirus patient have reached all time high of 39 on Saturday.The initial number was put at 28 by Governor Dapo Abiodun as at Friday ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 We must save Nigeria from anarchy, break-up now —Obasanjo - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
2 Uzodinma Vs Ihedioha: Tension in Owerri over Monday’s S’Court ruling review - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
3 British Girl Claims That She Has Two Kids For Davido, Shares Photos - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
4 I’m not afraid of losing my shape to breastfeeding,Tboss opens up - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 Development Manager Job at Pivotage Consulting - - Radio 9ja, 3 hours ago
6 Ministry of works opens Lagos-Ibadan expressway to commuters - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
7 You’ve Always Wanted To See Me Sad – Solid Star Calls Out Former Label Boss Ossy Achievas - GL Trends, 5 hours ago
8 Nigeria: Humble Yourself Like Wizkid, Angry Mom Tells Davido – AllAfrica – Top Africa News - Fuze, 5 hours ago
9 War of words as Nigerian English gets Oxford recognition - BBC Africa, 6 hours ago
10 ALLEGED ATTACK ON APC LEADER: Oshiomhole breached processes, protocols – Esele - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info