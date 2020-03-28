Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Coronavirus: 4 bridegrooms arrested in Zaria
PM News  - The Zaria Zonal Command of Kaduna state Vigilante Service (KadVS) on Saturday arrested four bridegrooms for violating the ban on large gathering imposed by the state government over the coronavirus scourge.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


