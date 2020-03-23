

News at a Glance



Coronavirus: Address Nigerians In Hausa, We Will Translate For You – Aisha Yesufu Mocks Buhari Naija News - The convener of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari over his nationwide broadcast on Sunday. The President after pressure from Nigerians and the legislature since the outbreak of coronavirus addressed ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



