

News at a Glance



Coronavirus: Alao-Akala, Dare, Buhari react as Makinde tests positive Velox News - Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, a former governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala and Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North) have wished Governor Seyi Makinde a speedy recovery. Makinde on Monday announced that he tested positive to coronavirus.



News Credibility Score: 21%



