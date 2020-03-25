Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coronavirus: Anambra Assembly adjourns plenary indefinitely
Premium Times  - The Assembly says it took the decision to adjourn plenary to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the state.

TVC News:
The Nigerian Senate has adjourned plenary for weeks due to …
NPO Reports:
COVID-19: Reps Adjourn Plenary
Tori News:
The Senate has adjourned plenary as part of measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.
Unknown Source:
ANAMBRA, Nigeria – The State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, suspended all legislative activities until further notice. The Speaker of the House, Hon. Uche Okafor, who addressed journalists, said the state lawmakers, having realized that it will be ...


