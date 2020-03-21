

News at a Glance



Coronavirus: Be law abiding – Bishop Oyedepo tells church members Unknown Source - Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide also known as Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo, urge members to abide by every government preventive measures in order to contain Coronavirus spread. NEWSCASTARS.COM learnt that Oyedepo said this in his Sunday ...



News Credibility Score: 1%



