Coronavirus: Buhari Urges Nigerians To Be Vigilant
News Break  - President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the recent confirmation of a case of Covid-19 infection outbreak in Lagos State, warning against unnecessary panic over the incident.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


