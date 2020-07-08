Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coronavirus Cases In US Exceeds Three Million
News photo Silverbird TV  - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States of America has surpassed three million.  Aljazeera reports that the virus is surging in several southern hotspots including Texas, Florida, Louisiana and Arizona. Due to the rising cases ...

4 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Kanye West Withdraws Support For Trump, To Contest For President Under Own Party, ‘Birthday Party’ - Reporters Wall, 1 hour ago
2 VP Osinbajo speaks on alleged N4 billion fraud with Magu, denies report - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 COVID-19: No basis for legal actions against China – Embassy - Velox News, 2 hours ago
4 Facebook bans Trump’s former campaign consultant, Roger Stone from Instagram - Page One, 2 hours ago
5 Witness in Trump’s impeachment retires from military amid pressure - NNN, 2 hours ago
6 FEC okays N25b augmentation for Enugu-Port Harcourt highway contract - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
7 ONDO: APC panel screens Akeredolu, 11 others ahead of governorship primaries - Ripples, 4 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s coal reserves could generate 53,900MW by 2030 - Energy Mix Report, 4 hours ago
9 Coronavirus Cases In US Exceeds Three Million - Silverbird TV, 4 hours ago
10 Suspect in California doctor’s killing identified as wanted felon - Gistvile, 4 hours ago
