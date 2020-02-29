

News at a Glance



Coronavirus: Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos suspends sign of peace, direct priests to give communion on the palms Linda Ikeji Blog - The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos has temporarily suspended the exchange of sign of peace during Masses following the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria. The sign of peace is a traditional Christian greeting, which signifies a wish and blessing that ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



