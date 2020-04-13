

News at a Glance



Coronavirus: Chinese Jacques Liaohas now firmly in charge of Buhari govt – Nnamdi Kanu Ogene African - ABUJA, Nigeria – The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has claimed that the Presidential Villa is now being run by the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC. Nnamdi Kanu stated this in reaction to a recent ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



