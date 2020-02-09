Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Coronavirus: Did lawmakers do the right thing rejecting Nigerians stranded in China? – Seye Olaniyonu
1st for Credible News  - The House of Representatives last week rejected a motion that sought to compel the Federal Government to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Wuhan; China, centre of the Coronavirus scourge.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 APC criticises Governor Ortom’s incessant overseas trips - Today, 4 hours ago
2 ECOWAS leaders set up committee on Nigeria’s border closure - The Eagle Online, 4 hours ago
3 Nigeria Lose To USA 76 – 71 In Final Olympic Basketball Qualifying Match - Edujandon, 4 hours ago
4 Oscars 2020:Best-dressed celebrities from the glamorous event - Koko Level's Blog, 4 hours ago
5 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Monday morning, February 10, 2020 - Ripples, 4 hours ago
6 Uche Nnanna calls out colleagues for not rejoicing with actress Ibiwari Etuk after ordeal with kidnappers - Within Nigeria, 4 hours ago
7 N-Power: FG reveals exit date for beneficiaries - The Giant, 4 hours ago
8 Oscar winners in main categories - Today, 4 hours ago
9 ‘More than the Senate gave John Bolton’: Brad Pitt brings impeachment trial jokes to the Oscars – CNN - Fuze, 4 hours ago
10 Billie Eilish’s favorite movie growing up was 2014’s ‘The Babadook’ – Insider – INSIDER - Fuze, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info