Coronavirus: Donald Trump raises alarm as China announces 50 percent increase in death toll
Ogene African  - UNITED STATES – US President Donald Trump has again stated that China was covering up the country’s coronavirus death toll. Trump stated that China’s coronavirus deaths were “far higher” than it has admitted.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Trump says China virus deaths ‘far higher’ than reported Vanguard News:
US President Donald Trump said Friday that China’s coronavirus deaths were “far higher” than it has admitted after the toll in the city where the pandemic originated was revised up by 50 percent.
The Guardian:
Britain's death toll from the coronavirus rose by 847 to 14,576 on Friday, daily health ministry figures showed, a slightly slower increase than the 861 new deaths recorded the previous day.
Ripples Nigeria:
The Chinese government on Friday raised the official coronavirus death toll in Wuhan by 50 percent, giving more credence to claims the country may have lied to the world about its death toll from the disease.
PM News:
China further fueled suspicions today that it under-reported casualties from its coronavirus epidemic when it jacked up the death toll for Wuhan, the epicenter by over a thousand.
Today:
According to the latest figures, 3,869 people are known to have died from COVID-19 in the Chinese city - the epicentre of the outbreak.
Nigerian Eye:
Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus was first recorded, has revised upward its official death toll from COVID-19 by 50 percent.The government, on Friday, added 1,29o to the death toll in Wuhan. The death toll in the city was previously ...
The Will:
CO, April 17, (THEWILL) – Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus was first recorded, has revised upward its official death toll from COVID-19 by 50 percent as the government, on Friday, added 1,290 to the death toll in Wuhan. The death toll in ...
Inside Business Online:
China’s coronavirus ground-zero city of Wuhan on Friday admitted missteps in tallying its death toll, and abruptly raised the count by 50 percent following growing world doubts about Chinese transparency.
My Celebrity & I:
China has raised the official Coronavirus death toll of it’s city Wuhan by 50%, giving more credence to US President...
Scan News Nigeria:
Wuhan, the central Chinese city at the epicentre of the global pandemic, raised its number of Covid-19 fatalities by 1,290 to 3,869 deaths, state media said Friday. The revision was due to insufficient admission and treatment capabilities at the virus’ ...
Online Nigeria:
<!– Body bags at a funeral home in Wuhan in January. China jacks up death toll for city. Photo:AP –> Body bags at a funeral home in Wuhan in January. China jacks up death toll for city.
Nigeria Newspaper:
China agrees cover up as it revises Wuhan's Coronavirus death toll up by 50 percent
Wotzup NG:
China has revised its official death toll from coronavirus, raising the number of fatalities attributed to the pandemic by more than a third.
Edujandon:
United States President Donald Trump has again stated that China was covering up the country’s coronavirus death toll.
Koko Level's Blog:
China official says more 1,290 people died of Coronavirus than previously reports as US President


