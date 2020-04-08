Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Coronavirus: Drama, as Edo Hospital rejects donated hand sanitizers
PM News  - Top officials of Edo state government-owned Central Hospital in Benin City, on Tuesday allegedly abandoned their respective duty posts, just to avoid receiving customised hand sanitizers donated by a governorship aspirant in the state, Dr. Pius Odubu.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 FG lauds Uzodimma on Fight against COVID-19 - 247 U Reports, 5 hours ago
2 Netflix Rolls Out Tools to Give More Control to Parents Over Contents their Kids See on the Service - Innovation Village, 5 hours ago
3 ‘You Will All Suffer’ -Burna Boy mocks Nigerians - EE Live, 5 hours ago
4 You need certification to treat Covid-19 patients, FG tells private hospitals - The News Guru, 5 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Infected or not, every part of Nigeria should get FG’s stimulus package —Lawan - Ripples, 5 hours ago
6 #StayingAliveTogether: Here Are 5 Different Ways to Protect Yourself Against Coronavirus - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Wuhan won the fight against COVID-19. Hurray? - YNaija, 5 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Nigerian govt scolds Wike over arrest of Caverton crew, says he acted beyond his powers - Ripples, 5 hours ago
9 DO YOU AGREE? “Nothing Like COVID-19” Angry Nigerian Lady Placed Curse On Buhari Amidst Stay At Home Period (Watch Video) - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
10 Small Doctor Arrested By Police For Attending JJC Skillz & Funke Akindele’s House Party - Too Xclusive, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info