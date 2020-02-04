Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coronavirus: Drama as Reps reject motion to evacuate Nigerians in China
News photo The Nigerian  - TheNigerian News Coronavirus: Drama as Reps reject motion to evacuate Nigerians in China By Bukola Olasanmi Lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected a motion to evacuate Nigerians allegedly stranded in China following the outbreak ...

2 hours ago
Coronavirus fears: NIDCOM denies receiving evacuation demand from China Vanguard News:
Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has denied receiving any correspondence from Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) East China, requesting that its members be evacuated from that country owing to the coronavirus epidemic.
PM News:
There was rowdiness at the House of Representatives on Tuesday as lawmakers shot down a motion for the evacuation of Nigerians from Wuhan, China, a city ravaged by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.
Today:
Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has denied receiving any correspondence from Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, East China, requesting that its members be evacuated from that country owing to the coronavirus epidemic.
Nigerians in Wuhan, China where coronavirus broke out are begging the government for evacuation Ladun Liadi Blog:
Some Nigerians currently in Wuhan, the Chinese city where coronavirus broke out two weeks ago, are appealing to the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to evacuate them, a report by TheCable claims.As of Monday morning, the virus had killed 362 ...


