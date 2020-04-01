

News at a Glance



Coronavirus: FG To Pay N20,000 To N5,000 Household In Abuja Information Nigeria - The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has disclosed that the Nigerian government is paying N20,000 each to 5,000 households in the Federal Capital Territory, to help them cope with the ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



