Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Coronavirus: Face Masks, Hand Sanitizers Sold Out In Lagos!
News photo Naija Choice  - Face masks, hand sanitizers and head masks are now scarce in most supermarkets and pharmacy shops in Lagos state as the Nigerian government on Friday confirmed the first Coronavirus case...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Buhari appoints new Head of Service - First Nigeria News, 1 hour ago
2 Qatar confirms first coronavirus case - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 US, UK, France, others attack Russia, Syria - First Nigeria News, 2 hours ago
4 Taliban orders halt to attacks on day of US deal - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
5 Cultists Display Severed Head On Social Media - News Break, 2 hours ago
6 Cultists display severed head of victim in Edo - The News Guru, 2 hours ago
7 Coronavirus: Face Masks, Hand Sanitizers Sold Out In Lagos! - Naija Choice, 2 hours ago
8 EFCC claims in forfeiture application case – Our stand, by Saraki - News Breakers, 2 hours ago
9 Coronavirus stops Niger-Benin pipeline construction - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
10 North Korea's Leader warns of 'serious consequences' if coronavirus spreads to his country - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info