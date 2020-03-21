Post News
News at a Glance
Coronavirus: Federal Government Quickly Shuts Down Lagos, Abuja Airports, As Coronavirus Cases Rise To 22 In Nigeria
Ikenga Chronicles
- The Federal Government said that the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja will be shut effective Monday, March 23.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Washington Post:
Africa’s cases of the coronavirus have risen above 1,000, and Nigeria has closed its airports to all incoming international flights for one month
Daily Times:
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Saturday has announced that international flights will be restricted from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikwe International airport in Abuja. READ ALSO: Nse Ikpe Etim: ...
Premium Times:
The move is in furtherance of measure to contain the rampaging coronavirus.
TVC News:
The federal government has barred international flights from coming into Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja. A statement released by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority reads that “Effective from Monday 23rd of March ...
NNN:
The Federal Government on Saturday confirmed that it would shutdown all inbound and outbound flight operations in the Lagos and Abuja International Airports with effect from Monday. The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, confirmed the ...
Pulse Nigeria:
The closure of the airports would last until April 23.
Today:
Disturbed by the rising cases of the deadly coronavirus codenamed Covid-19, Nigerian Government has announced closure of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, effective from Monday, March ...
Nigerian Eye:
The federal government has barred international flights coming into Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) disclosed this in a statement signed by Musa ...
The Nigeria Lawyer:
The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the closure of all the country’s airports to international flights till April 23, 2020. The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu disclosed this in a letter to ...
Champion Newspapers:
The Federal Government says the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja will be shut effective Monday, March 23.
TV360 Nigeria:
The Federal Government have announced that Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja will be shut effective Monday, March 23.
My Celebrity & I:
The toll of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has risen to 22. As a result, the Nigerian Federal Government...
Reporters Wall:
The Federal Government says the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; and the Nnamdi Azikwe International More
NPO Reports:
Covid-19: FG Shuts Three Nigerian Airports
Mojidelano:
Murtala Mohammed international airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will be shut to all international flights effective on March 23.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
The federal government of Nigeria, on Saturday, announced the shut down of international flights coming into Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.This was confirmed in a statement signed by the ...
Tori News:
Nigeria has already recorded 22 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus virus and the FG is making moves to curb it.
Unknown Source:
BREAKING: FG shuts Lagos, Abuja airports Monday as coronavirus cases hit 22
Unknown Source:
File photo: MMIA According to The Nation, from Monday March 23, the Federal Government has declared it will shut down the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
Unknown Source:
The Federal Government has declared it will shut down the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja from Monday, March 23, to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
Unknown Source:
Nigeria’s two busiest airports in Abuja and Lagos will be shut between March 23 and April 23 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Musa Nuhu, said in a statement on Saturday ...
