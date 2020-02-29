Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coronavirus: Five Foreigners Placed Under Surveillance In Cross River
Sahara Reporters  - At least five foreign nationals have been placed under surveillance in Calabar, Cross River State, by government after flying into the city on Friday. According to Commissioner of Health in the state, Beta Edu, the five persons are two Europeans, one ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


1 Health experts worried by Africa’s low coronavirus rate - Dee Reporters, 2 hours ago
2 Nigerians react as presidency criticises media coverage of coronavirus - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
3 We’re not ordained to abuse those in power – Catholic Bishops - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Reading the News: Rule of lawyers and Road accidents, By Issa Aremu - News Diary Online, 2 hours ago
5 Plateau govt isolates 43 over coronavirus - Ripples, 2 hours ago
6 COVID-19: China to increase number of Visas for Nigerian businessmen - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
7 Uzodinma to Nigerians: Stop politicising killings, banditry - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
8 Wande Coal’s comeback, Naomi Campbell’s Afrobeat list, Chimamanda Adichie & Lupita Nyongo’s collaboration and all the hot scoop that won’t go away…. - Ripples, 2 hours ago
9 Nigerian woman narrates how she divorced her ex husband so he could marry his sidechic - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
10 PDP wins Enugu local council election - Ripples, 2 hours ago
