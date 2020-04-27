

Coronavirus: Five pastors arrested for allegedly flouting lockdown order in Ebonyi Linda Ikeji Blog - Five Pastors were arrested by the Ebonyi State COVID-19 Taskforce on Sunday April 26, for flouting the lockdown order issued by the state government following the outbreak of Coronavirus. Those arrested in Afikpo North and Ohaukwu local government ...



