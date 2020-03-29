

Coronavirus: Ganduje declares one day prayer and fasting in Kano against COVID-19 Velox News - As part of measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus, Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state has declared a one-day fasting and prayer in the state. Ganduje told residents to observe the fast and pray on Monday. The governor said this while ...



