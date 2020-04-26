Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Coronavirus: Ganduje in dramatic turn orders probe of Kano deaths
Premium Times  - The state government denies allegation of poor management of the coronavirus disease in the state

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 Arsenal Squad To Resume Training This Week - Silverbird TV, 5 hours ago
2 Minors to escape death penalty in Saudi Arabia - PM News, 5 hours ago
3 How Adekunle Gold begged to be Don Jazzy graphics designer 9 years ago – See screenshot - The Info NG, 6 hours ago
4 Lockdown: FCT mobile courts convict two pastors, three Imams, 68 others - Within Nigeria, 6 hours ago
5 Kyrgyz vice PM praises Chinese medical team’s contribution to fight against COVID-19 - NNN, 6 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Group flays Agip Oil for flouting of safety measure - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
7 Why people are dying in Kano — Gnaduje - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
8 Saudi Arabia abolishes death sentence - Velox News, 6 hours ago
9 ITS OFFICIAL! Saudi Arabia Abolishes The Death Sentence - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
10 Kano Mysterious deaths are not connected to Coronavirus - Emir of Kano - Nigeria Newspaper, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info