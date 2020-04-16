Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coronavirus: Gov. Badaru directs Jigawa traditional leaders to participate in boundary surveillance
Pulse Nigeria  - Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has said traditional leaders would assist the government in surveillance of state boundaries with Bauchi, Kano and Katsina that had confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

9 hours ago
1 Google is Blocking 18 Million COVID-19 Themed Hoax Emails Daily - Innovation Village, 4 hours ago
2 Kano Central Mosque empty on Friday - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
3 INEC headquarters on fire - Ripples, 4 hours ago
4 We’ve majority of men than female tested for covid-19 – NCDC - iBrand TV, 4 hours ago
5 Falana writes Rights Commission, insists 21 persons, not 18 were killed by security agents - Ripples, 5 hours ago
6 Video: Oluwo Of Iwoland Caught Rolling Marijuana In A Video Released By Ex-Wife - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Wike issues total lockdown threat as Rivers discharges another Covid-19 patient - Blueprint, 5 hours ago
8 China must pay damages to Africa, write off all her debt – Oby Ezekwesili - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Politicians, the Slaves of Death and Nigerians as Their Victims By Wole Adejumo - Inside Oyo, 5 hours ago
10 Lockdown: PENGASSAN accuses police of arresting 21 oil workers in Rivers - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
