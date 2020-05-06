

Coronavirus: Gov. Masari Orders Lockdown Of Malumfashi LGA In Katsina State KOKO TV Nigeria - The Governor of Katsina state Gov Aminu Masari today ordered the lockdown of the Malumfashi LGA in the state. The state governor ordered the lockdown after some residents of the LGA tested positive to the coronavirus.



