

News at a Glance



Coronavirus: Health Minister Ehanire inspects UATH Isolation Centre Vanguard News - Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health on Tuesday inspected an Isolation Centre under construction at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) Gwagwalada as part of the precautionary measures to prevent importation of coronavirus.



News Credibility Score: 95%



