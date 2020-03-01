

News at a Glance



Coronavirus: I have cure for COVID-19 disease – Prof. Ezeibe First Nigeria News - A Professor of Virology from Michael Okpara University of Agriculture in Umudike, Maduike Ezeibe has said that he has discovered a cure for Coronavirus. Ezeibe expressed confidence that his therapy which could cure HIVAIDS would make coronavirus a ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



