Coronavirus: Imo Joins Lagos, Shuts Down All Tertiary Institutions, Schools
10 hours ago
Covid-19: Imo schools shut down, Isolation center provided Vanguard News:
By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Saturday ordered for a total shut down of all schools in Imo state.
The Guardian:
Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing says the Federal Government’s development of infrastructures in tertiary institutions across the country is effective.
Coronavirus: NUC announces closure of Nigerian universities Premium Times:
The Federal Ministry of Education on Thursday directed the closure of all tertiary, secondary and primary schools.
Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Information Nigeria:
Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut down all tertiary institutions.
The Info Stride:
After the directives of the Federal Government to shut down tertiary institutions across Nigeria, the authority of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, on Friday, has obeyed.
PM News:
Enugu State Government has directed all primary and secondary schools in the state to close for the term on or before Friday, March 27.
Within Nigeria:
Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello has ordered the indefinite closure of public and private schools in tertiary, secondary and primary levels as part of measures in preventing the spread of the Corona virus disease in the state.
Nigeria Tunes:
Guardian NG Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing says the Federal Government’s development of infrastructures in tertiary institutions across the country is effective.
OAU sends students home over coronavirus Ladun Liadi Blog:
The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, have announced the closure of the university until further notice.A release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, on Friday, said this was in compliance with ...
Anaedo Online:
The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, and the University of Ibadan (UI) have announced the closure of the varsities until further notice.
Wotzup NG:
The Imo State Government has shut down all public and private schools from primary to tertiary institutions in the state. This is in line with the directives of the Federal Government and Health experts in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19. The ...
Naija Ray:
The National Association of Nigerian Students’ Joint Campus Committee (NANS JCC) of Osun State has urged all the students of tertiary institutions across the [Read More]
