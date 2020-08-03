Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Coronavirus: Iran Cover-up Of Deaths Revealed By Data Leak
News photo The Next Edition  - The number of deaths from coronavirus in Iran is nearly triple what Iran’s government claims, a BBC Persian service investigation has found.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Another Source

One person is dying of coronavirus every seven minutes in Iran Newzandar News:
DUBAI – One person is dying from COVID-19 every seven minutes in Iran, state television said on Monday, as the Health Ministry reported 215 new [...]


   More Picks
1 Siemens to train Nigerian DISCOs, stakeholders - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
2 NDDC: President Buhari should match his words with action-sack Akpabio and IMC now - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 WAEC: Kaduna reopens schools August 8 - The Punch, 2 hours ago
4 Trump rips ‘pathetic’ Deborah Birx for response to Nancy Pelosi criticism - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
5 ‘DC’s Stargirl’: Mikey Knows The Drill In This Exclusive Clip - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
6 Shoprite’s shares appreciate amid plans to sell Nigerian subsidiary - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
7 Okorocha, Uche Nwosu perfect Plans to Join PDP and Ihedioha to Fight Gov Hope Uzodinma - Ifeanyicy, 3 hours ago
8 Katsina PDP Inaugurates New Exco - Lasgidi Reporters, 3 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Iran Cover-up Of Deaths Revealed By Data Leak - The Next Edition, 4 hours ago
10 Ogun CJ to new magistrates: Dispense justice with fairness - The Nation, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info