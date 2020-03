News at a Glance



Coronavirus: Iran temporarily frees 54,000 prisoners to combat spread Scan News Nigeria - Iran has temporarily released more than 54,000 prisoners in an effort to combat the spread of the new Coronavirus disease in crowded Jails. Judiciary Spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili Told Reporters that the inmates were granted Furlough after testing ...



News Credibility Score: 41%