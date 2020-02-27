Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Coronavirus Is Here: Nigeria’s Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus In Lagos
GY Online NG  - Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre For Disease Control has confirmed the first case of Coronavirus disease in Lagos, as citizens of the country are in fears of how the disease could wreak havoc in Africa’s most popular nation.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

The Herald:
First case of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been confirmed by Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, in Lagos State, Nigeria. Ehanire confirmed the case in
The Dabigal Blog:
Nigeria has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, the health ministry said on Twitter on Friday, announcing the first case in sub-Saharan Africa, as infections spread rapidly worldwide.
News Wire NGR:
The Federal Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed the first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.
Finally, Coronavirus Lands In Lagos, Nigeria Naija News:
The Federal Ministry of Health on Friday morning has confirmed the first case of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city.
Gbextra Online Portal:
Lagos State Records First Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In Nigeria. The Ministry of Health in Lagos State has confirmed its first case of COVID-19 and [...]
Nigeria Tunes:
The Federal Ministry of Health in Nigeria and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have confirmed the first case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lagos, the economic hub of Nigeria. In separate tweets, the government agencies announced on Friday, ...
Business Hilights:
The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in Lagos State, Nigeria. The case, which was confirmed on the 27th of February 2020, is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in ...
Ladun Liadi Blog:
The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed the first case of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria.Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, confirmed the case in a statement issued in the early hours of today, February 28, 2020.According to the ...
9ja News Arena:
Lagos State Records First Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In Nigeria


   More Picks
1 29 Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria air strike - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
2 Anthony Joshua & 4-yr-old son meet his family Members - Julia Blaise Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Senate proposes stiffer sanctions for gas flaring, as Nigeria loses N217bn annually - Ripples Nigeria, 3 hours ago
4 The Lame Duck - Ikenga Chronicles, 3 hours ago
5 Lovely photos of Anthony Joshua with his father, son and other family members - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Nigeria confirms first case of coronavirus - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
7 Ex-banker sentenced to 18 years in prison for fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Ighalo pays touching tribute to late sister - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
9 Senate proposes stiffer sanctions for gas flaring - The Citizen, 4 hours ago
10 First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Nigeria - Scan News Nigeria, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info