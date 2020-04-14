

News at a Glance



Coronavirus: King Of Thailand Who Isolated With 20 Women Goes Partying KOKO TV Nigeria - Maha Vajiralongkorn, The king of Thailand, 67, also known as King Rama X breaches the isolation lockdown in Germany where he had been isolating for weeks with 20 girlfriends to go party in Bangkok. The Royalty made a 12,000 mile commute to and fro ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



