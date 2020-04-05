Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coronavirus: Lagos Gov, Sanwo-Olu must be probed – PDP vows
Velox News  - The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has insisted that the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu must be probed over the Coronavirus pandemic.

5 hours ago
