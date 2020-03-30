Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Coronavirus Lockdown: Your ID Card Is Your Pass – Minister Tells Journalists
Naija Loaded  - The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Monday, told journalists in states affected by the total lockdown over COVID-19 to use their identity, ID, card for easy...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 The #DontRushChallenge is the Best Thing You’ll See Today - Bella Naija, 4 hours ago
2 DONATIONS!! See How Much Nigerian Billionaires Donated To Fight Against Covid-19 In The Country (2face Idibia Also Donated) - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Our samples tested negative – Anambra Govt - Velox News, 4 hours ago
4 New Video: Sinach – All Things New - Bella Naija, 5 hours ago
5 WAWU!!! Nigerian Senators Donate 50% Of Salaries To Fight Coronavirus - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
6 Ogun lockdown to commence Friday – Abiodun - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
7 Coronavirus: Biafra leader tests positive to COVID-19 - Velox News, 5 hours ago
8 Mike Adenuga donates N1.5bn to COVID-19 funds - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
9 Suspend payment for water, electricity for two months- House of Reps member Shehu Koko tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Coronavirus: Ogun postpones total lockdown to Friday - PM News, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info