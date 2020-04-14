Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
#Coronavirus: Man weeps after losing Mother, Father and Sister to COVID-19 in space of two weeks
Luci Post
- A man has taken to his social media page to share his agony after his mum, Keith, 84, dad Jean MacVicar, 82, and sister Jayne all died of Coronavirus in the space of two...
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
21%
More Picks
1
Court Grants Detained Two Caverton Helicopter Pilots, 10 Passengers Bail -
The Cheer News,
7 hours ago
2
Coronavirus strikes Sosoliso Airline Chairman dead in UK -
PM News,
7 hours ago
3
Painter gives details of how he killed 69-year-old woman after finding N2 million in her bank account -
Nigerian Tribune,
7 hours ago
4
Court Remands Facebook User Over Alleged False information Against Osun Govt -
NPO Reports,
7 hours ago
5
Lockdown: Residents kill and eat baboon in SA (photos) -
Phenomenal,
7 hours ago
6
Coronavirus: Katsina Begins House-to-house Search For Lagos, Abuja Returnees -
Naija Loaded,
7 hours ago
7
Queen Sekinat Elegushi Extends Palliative To More Communities Amidst Covid-19 [PHOTOS] -
The Genius Media,
7 hours ago
8
FG Can’t Share N15BN Donated By Private Nigerians And Companies To Nigerians – Lai Mohammed -
Naija Loaded,
7 hours ago
9
Igbos are more advanced in everything than Hausa and Yoruba put together, that’s why you have few case of coronavirus In Igbo land because naturally they are educated – sultan of Sokoto -
Exclusive News,
7 hours ago
10
COVID-19: California Governor Gavin Newsom sued by pastors over church lockdown -
Nigeria Newspaper,
8 hours ago
