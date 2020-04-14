

Coronavirus: Nigeria, China resolves issue of maltreatment of citizens – Gbajabiamila Velox News - The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the maltreatment of Nigerians in China has been resolved between both countries. Gbajabiamila disclosed this via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday. He said the Chinese ...



