Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Coronavirus: Nigeria Taking Precaution More Than US, UK: Joe Abah
Information Nigeria  - Nigerian academic with experiences in public service, Dr Joe Abah took to his Twitter handle to express that Nigeria is more prepared against the Coronavirus than USA and United Kingdom. The public figure narrating his experiences pointed out that ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Drama As Two Nigerian Politicians Are Detained In Prison For 'Insulting Governor' - Tori News, 2 hours ago
2 There’s a plot to remove South-East govs – Ohanaeze - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
3 Guinea Bissau interim president quits after death threats - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
4 Alleged N700m Fraud: Tension in Benin as Ize-Iyamu, Others Appear in Court March 2 - Metro Watch, 2 hours ago
5 Louvre museum in Paris closes over coronavirus fears - Today, 2 hours ago
6 Catholic bishops, faithful protest insecurity in Nigeria - Today, 2 hours ago
7 Armed Robber To Die By Hanging In Ekiti - News Break, 2 hours ago
8 See Sanwo-Olu in full Coronavirus kit as he inspects isolation facility - The Eagle Online, 2 hours ago
9 Bayelsa judgement review: I will speak at the right time – APC Lawyer, Olanipekun - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
10 Bill Gates reveals ways to combat Coronavirus - MusBizu Beat, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info