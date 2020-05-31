Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coronavirus: Nigeria records 307 new cases, total exceeds 10,000
Premium Times  - There was a decline in the number of infections reported on Sunday (307) compared to the number reported on Saturday (553).

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 Asari Dokubu bows to Pressures, Swears with Quran-Challenges Nnamdi Kanu - Authentic Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 UNIBEN student Raped, Killed inside RCCG Church - Biz Watch Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 ‘Local refining will lessen economic downturn’ - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
4 “Women have been taught to tolerate nonsense” – Lami Phillips - Online Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 Watch the moment Miami Police humbled themselves by kneeling down to the protesters - Anioma Press, 2 hours ago
6 Ekiti mulls reopening of schools, worship centres, markets - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
7 Davido completes finishing touches of his new Banana Island home, moves in with his crew member (Photos) - The Info NG, 3 hours ago
8 Davido shows off the core interior of his Smart Banana Island mansion - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
9 Actress Omotola shares photos of her hubby Capt Ekeinde flying the Chinese nationals back to their country - Online Nigeria, 3 hours ago
10 Nigeria crosses the 10,000 mark with 307 new COVID-19 cases taking its total to 10162; death toll now 287 - Ripples, 3 hours ago
