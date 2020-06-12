Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coronavirus Nigeria update: total number of infections exceedsJ 15,000
Sidomex Entertainment  - Nigeria has recorded additional 681 coronavirus cases according to the latest coronavirus in Nigeria update released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The NCDC made the revelation during its nightly update on coronavirus in Nigeria via ...

8 hours ago
1 Coronavirus: FG reveals drugs used on patients, gives update on Madagascar medicine - Ogene African, 59 mins ago
2 Closer Look At The Luxurious Lifestyle Of Hushpuppi With Other Celebrities - Nigeria Newspaper, 1 hour ago
3 Ayade lobbies Imoke, NASS over northern senatorial by-election - Velox News, 2 hours ago
4 Nigerian soldiers battle Boko Haram in Borno - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
5 Shooting in Presidential Villa: PDP reveals what Buhari must do - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 Police arrest three suspected armed robbers, recover two AK-47 rifles, others - FR News, 2 hours ago
7 72m children in Africa are forced into child labour – WHO - NNN, 2 hours ago
8 Africa COVID-19 cases hit 222,000, death toll over 6,000 – WHO - NNN, 2 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s WTO candidate, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, looks to bridge the US-China schism - Global Upfront, 2 hours ago
10 Drama as Councillors recant impeaching Council boss few hours after move - Velox News, 2 hours ago
