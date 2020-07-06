Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coronavirus: Nigerian govt explains delay in reopening schools
Ogene African  - ABUJA, Nigeria – The Federal Government of Nigeria has said the disinfection of schools against COVID-19 will begin on Tuesday, in preparation for the resumption of academic activities.

1 hour ago
