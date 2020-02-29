Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coronavirus: Oyo places residents on high alert
News photo Vanguard News  - …enjoins private based health facilities to conform with expected universal precaution By Adeola Badru THE anxiety that trailed the reported case of Coronavirus in Lagos State has made the Oyo State Government swing into action by placing residents of ...

3 hours ago
1 South African lady discovers her photo tied to fetish bottle in her best friend’s wardrobe (Photos) - Kemi Filani Blog, 1 hour ago
2 PHOTOS: Minister preaches national unity as Government College, Keffi, turns 70 - News Diary Online, 2 hours ago
3 No going back on Benue grazing law – Ortom - Ripples, 2 hours ago
4 Kogi polls: 3 months after, family mum over whereabouts of politician - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 Obasanjo carpets Buhari, says Nigeria may fall into pieces - Scan News Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 Bayelsa: Seriake Dickson finally reacts to Lyon’s sacking by Supreme Court - Oak TV, 2 hours ago
7 Insurgency: UN conducts simulation exercise in Maimalari Barracks - News Diary Online, 2 hours ago
8 Era of borrowing from banks, not repaying gone,says Emefiele - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
9 No, this is not the man who drove coronavirus patient to Ogun State - Scan News Nigeria, 2 hours ago
10 Buhari Ordered Arrest Of Businessman Who Bought SIM Card Used By Daughter, Hanan - DSS - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
