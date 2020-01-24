Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Coronavirus: Parents abandon kids at China airport
News photo NAN  - Couple in China abandons their two young children behind at Nanjing Lukou International Airport, China, after their son who had fever was banned from flying amid an outbreak of coronavirus.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Daily Times:
Following an outbreak of CoronaVirus in China, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says steps are being taking to checkmate its possible infiltration into the country through passengers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), ...
PM News:
Following an outbreak of Coronavirus in China, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says steps are being taken to checkmate its possible infiltration into the country through passengers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), ...
The Citizen:
Following an outbreak of CoronaVirus in China, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says steps are being taken to checkmate its possible infiltration into the country through passengers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), ...
Ono Bello:
Following an outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in China, international airports yesterday went on red alert as many intensified the screening of inbound passengers.
Gist Punch:
1. FAAN TRAVEL ADVISORYIn an effort to protect passengers from the epidemic ravaging some countries and to prevent the spread of such communicable diseases into Nigeria, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria hereby advises passengers and other2...


   More Picks
1 Lauretta Onochie Accuses Obasanjo, Ezekwesili Of Influencing Corruption Index - Edujandon, 43 mins ago
2 34 US troops suffered traumatic brain injuries after Iran strike - The Nigeria Lawyer, 51 mins ago
3 2022 W/CUP QUALIFIER: IKPEBA, AKPOBORIE TIPS EAGLES TO QUALIFY - Gong News, 1 hour ago
4 Manchester United hit with £20,000 FA fine over players surrounding referee Craig Pawson during Liverpool clash - Monte Oz Live, 1 hour ago
5 Jubilation, as Edo workers receive new minimum wage - The News, 1 hour ago
6 Nigerian Man Cries out After Allegedly being heldostage in Pakistan - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
7 World's Fattest Boy Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation After Losing More Than 30 Stone - Tori News, 2 hours ago
8 Rapper Wale shares screenshot of scathing DM he got from a lady for not acknowledging his 1-year-old fan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 FG inaugurates new NIGCOMSAT board - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
10 Young Nigerian Man says his Good Looks Cost him Money When he entered a Market - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info