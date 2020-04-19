Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coronavirus: Pastor Adeboye sends strong message to Buhari government
News photo Nigerian Eye  - The General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has called on the Federal Governement to seek the help of spiritual leaders to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.Adeboye, who made this known in a message during ...

5 hours ago
1 Horror As Protesters Burn Patrol Vans, Barracks After Drunken Policeman Killed Resident - Tori News, 4 hours ago
2 83-Year-Old Woman Dies Of COVID-19 In Lagos State - The Genius Media, 4 hours ago
3 Only three Lagos LGs are without coronavirus case yet , says Abayomi - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
4 Ekiti: How coronavirus-diagnosed pregnant health worker ‘sneaked’ into the state - Today, 4 hours ago
5 Covid-19: Over 16,000 Deaths Recorded In UK Hospitals - Silverbird TV, 4 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Faces of hoodlums raiding some parts of Lagis due to lockdown - Phenomenal, 4 hours ago
7 LUTH delivers 68-year-old woman of twins - NNN, 4 hours ago
8 Abba Kyari: Enugu State Government Reacts To The Death Of President’s Chief Of Staff - Wotzup NG, 4 hours ago
9 ‘The youth will sell their souls for money’ – Yul Edochie - Gist Reel, 4 hours ago
10 Kaduna: Man in viral video tests negative for Coronavirus, dies - The Eagle Online, 4 hours ago
