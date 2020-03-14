Post News
|
Popular
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Coronavirus: Pastor Oyedepo cancels church services over dreaded disease
Today
- The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel in Maryland, USA, Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, has announced Cancellation of church services for this weekend.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has disclosed that it is doing everything possible to guide and guard corps members against contracting the dreaded coronavirus disease in camps across the country.
Naija Loaded:
Pastor Isaac Oyedepo of Winners Chapel has announced that the Church’s services for this weekend in Maryland USA have been cancelled over coronavirus. Oyedepo who made the announcement on social...
Anaedo Online:
The General Overseer of the Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo, has announced that the Church’s services for this weekend in Maryland USA have been cancelled over coronavirus.
More Picks
1
Saudi Arabia to Suspend all International Flights over Coronavirus -
The Herald,
2 hours ago
2
APC crisis: Amaechi, Gov. Obaseki, Peterside, Keyamo, others take final decision on Oshiomhole -
Nigerian Eye,
2 hours ago
3
Naira bounces back after days of depreciation -
Today,
2 hours ago
4
Coronavirus: Adamawa to enlarge isolation centre -
Today,
2 hours ago
5
VIDEO: Homosexuality is caused by Ogbanje —– Pete Edochie -
Nigerian Eye,
3 hours ago
6
Ali Baba Reacts To Viral Video Of Lady Caught With Another Man In Her “Matrimonial Home” -
Within Nigeria,
3 hours ago
7
APC settles for Giadom to replace Oshiomhole as National chairman -
The Giant,
3 hours ago
8
Immigration opens new recruitment website -
Premium Times,
3 hours ago
9
Trump declares national emergency, warns he may add UK to list of 26 countries banned from traveling to the US -
Aderonke Bamidele Blog,
3 hours ago
10
Dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi arrives Lagos (Photos) -
The Herald,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Write for Us
|
Post a Blog
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...