Coronavirus: Persons with disabilities protest exclusion from programmes
People's Daily  - From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba Persons with disabilities on Wednesday in Asaba, Delta State protested their exclusion by the state government, and various communities against the pandemic virus in the Covid-19 sensitisation programme to reduce the spread of ...

12 hours ago
   More Picks
