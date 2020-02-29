Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Coronavirus: Plateau quarantines three Chinese
News photo The Breaking Times  - Three Chinese have been quarantined in Wase local government area of Plateau state over concerns that they may have contracted coronavirus.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
Three Chinese nationals, who arrived in Jos, Plateau State, on Friday have been quarantined after being suspected of having Coronavirus.The men, who work in a mine in the state, travelled through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja before ...
Daily Times:
READ ALSO: Lagos allays fears of COVID-19, says isolated Chinese not infected
Coronavirus: 2 Chinese nationals infected, quarantined in Lagos, Kemi Olunloyo declares 1st for Credible News:
Self-professed investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has declared that more confirmed cases of the dreaded coronavirus are in Lagos. However, she accused journalists and other people in the know of keeping the information under wraps.
Coronavirus: 3 Chinese Quarantined In Plateau Nigeria Breaking News:
Three Chinese citizens have been quarantined in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State. The State commissioner of Health, Dr. Nimkong Ndam has revealed.


   More Picks
1 Ondo 2020: Ex-deputy governor, PDP chieftains decamp to APC - The News, 1 hour ago
2 By-election: INEC publishes credentials of candidates in 4 states - News Diary Online, 1 hour ago
3 Rampant Watford end Liverpool’s invincible dream with emphatic victory - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
4 Norwegian ambassador visits Saro-Wiwa’s home amidst emotions - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
5 Obasanjo warns: Nigeria moving to point of no return - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
6 Coronavirus: Catholic Church Modifies Worship Mode In Lagos - Naija Olofofo, 2 hours ago
7 US records first coronavirus death - News Verge, 2 hours ago
8 Lagos govt relocates coronavirus index case - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
9 Lady cries out after stumbling upon her photo her best friend placed in a voodoo bottle - Gist Reel, 2 hours ago
10 Coronavirus kills member of Iranian parliament, one week after he was elected - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info