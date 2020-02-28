Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Coronavirus: Price of face mask skyrockets in Jos
News photo Vanguard News  - Jos - Following the confirmation of a case of coronavirus in Lagos State, residents of Plateau State have expressed concerned about the development and worried about plans by relevant stakeholders in the health sector to ensure citizens' safety.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Coronavirus: PDP calls for proactive measures - Today, 53 mins ago
2 Coronavirus: Lafarge Factory Shutdown, 28 Persons Quarantined In Ogun - Daily Family, 1 hour ago
3 Coronavirus: Face Masks, Hand Sanitizers Sold Out In Lagos (Photos) - Nigeria Breaking News, 1 hour ago
4 President Buhari removes Charles Dokubo as amnesty chief - Today, 1 hour ago
5 AGF Malami orders Police to unseal Peace Corps Headquarters - The Paradigm, 1 hour ago
6 More Details On How Italian Man With Coronavirus Fell Ill In Ogun - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
7 Banks are making profit on taxes paid by Nigerians- Senator Olujimi - Oak TV, 2 hours ago
8 Dismissed Airforce Personnel who Leads a One-chance Robbery Gang Apprehended in Lagos - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
9 Court temporarily halts Donald Trump’s ‘remain in Mexico’ policy - Today, 2 hours ago
10 Harvard University Student Seeks $1.7 Million Damages for Being Blocked by Ugandan President On Twitter - Dee Reporters, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info