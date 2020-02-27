

News at a Glance



Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia bans religious trips to Mecca Ladun Liadi Blog - Saudi Arabia has halted trips to the holy sites of Mecca and Medina over coronavirus outbreak fears.Riyadh issued the ban in an effort to halt the spread of the virus, suspending visits to the holy cities in response to Covid-19 concerns.The Kingdom's ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



