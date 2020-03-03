Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coronavirus: Spain Confirms First Death
Sahara Reporters  - Spain has confirmed its first Coronavirus death. This was announced by the country's health officials in Valencia.More than 110 persons have contracted the disease in the Western European country so far following a surge in cases from last week.

